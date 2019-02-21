Girl Scouts cookie thief uses counterfeit money to get seven boxes at Wichita booth

Girl Scouts were cheated out of some cookies when someone used fake money at an east Wichita booth over the weekend, police reports show.

Seven boxes of cookies worth $30 were stolen from Girl Scouts of America, Wichita police reports state. The crime happened sometime between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Sunday at the Lowe’s Home Improvement store on east Kellogg and involved an unknown suspect. The police report was made on Tuesday.

Police classified the incident as a counterfeiting and larceny from forgery case.

Girl Scouts of Kansas Heartland spokeswoman Muriel Boyce said the council was made aware of the counterfeit currency and instructed the troop to file a police report.

“The Girl Scout Cookie Program teaches five business skills including goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills, and business ethics,” Boyce said in a statement. “Unfortunately, this is a real life example of how unethical practices can impact even the youngest entrepreneurs. Girl Scouts enables girls to overcome situations like this and persevere towards their goals. We are proud of the values the girls continue to exemplify despite setbacks.”