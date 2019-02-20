A call about a 2-year-old Wichita girl not breathing, and then stepmom is arrested

Wichita police have arrested a 28-year-old Wichita stepmother on suspicion of felony child abuse over critical head injuries to a 2-year-old girl.
In a statement Wednesday, the Police Department gave this account: At about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a call of a 2-year-old girl not breathing at a home in the 1700 block of South Faulders. That’s near Edgemoor and Harry. At the home, officers found the girl; her stepmother, Amanda Rogers-Moore; her 27-year-old father; and several other children, ages 4, 7 and 8.
The 2-year-old remains in stable condition at a hospital, the department said Wednesday afternoon.
The investigation found that the girl was vomiting and then not breathing, which led to Rogers-Moore and the girl’s father being awakened, police said. The father started life-saving techniques on his daughter.
Hospital staff found that the girl had critical head injuries.
Police arrested Rogers-Moore and placed the other three children in protective custody.
Rogers-Moore remains in jail on a $100,000 bond, records show.
The investigation continues, and police will present their findings to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office, which will determine if charges will be filed.
