A call about a 2-year-old Wichita girl not breathing, and then stepmom is arrested

By Tim Potter

February 20, 2019 01:38 PM

Wichita police have arrested a 28-year-old Wichita stepmother on suspicion of felony child abuse over critical head injuries to a 2-year-old girl.

In a statement Wednesday, the Police Department gave this account: At about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a call of a 2-year-old girl not breathing at a home in the 1700 block of South Faulders. That’s near Edgemoor and Harry. At the home, officers found the girl; her stepmother, Amanda Rogers-Moore; her 27-year-old father; and several other children, ages 4, 7 and 8.

The 2-year-old remains in stable condition at a hospital, the department said Wednesday afternoon.

The investigation found that the girl was vomiting and then not breathing, which led to Rogers-Moore and the girl’s father being awakened, police said. The father started life-saving techniques on his daughter.

Hospital staff found that the girl had critical head injuries.

Police arrested Rogers-Moore and placed the other three children in protective custody.

Rogers-Moore remains in jail on a $100,000 bond, records show.

The investigation continues, and police will present their findings to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office, which will determine if charges will be filed.

Tim Potter

Tim Potter has covered crime and safety for The Eagle for more than 20 years. His focus is the story behind the story and government accountability. He can be reached at 316-268-6684.

