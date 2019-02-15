Think you own any stolen property deputies found? Here’s when you can look at it

If you think you might own any of the stolen property detectives discovered hidden in a Wichita storage unit this week, put this date on your calendar: Feb. 21.

Next Thursday the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office will have all of the items recovered on public display at the county’s Public Works building, 1015 W. Stillwell. Anyone who fell victim to a burglary or theft recently is encouraged to walk through the building and see if they recognize any property.

The items will be on display from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can’t take anything home unless you prove that you own it. You can do that by showing authorities photos, sales receipts, serial numbers or police reports that document the theft, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said Friday it thinks the property was stolen in and around Sedgwick County in late 2018 and early this year. But it doesn’t know yet who owns all of it.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Wichita Eagle

Golf carts, trail cameras, generators and power tools are among the items found. Ten people have been arrested so far.

Deputies received a tip from the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday about the cache of stolen goods at 1775 S. George Washington Blvd. When they went to check it out, they found around $170,000 worth of property stashed in a storage unit, Sheriff’s Col. Greg Pollock said Thursday.

The owners of around $70,000 of it have already been identified. But authorities need to find where the other $100,000 belongs.

The Sheriff’s Office is still working to create a complete itemized inventory of the property. Burglary and theft victims can call the Sheriff’s Office at 316-660-5318 with questions. Callers should leave a detailed voice message that includes the law enforcement case number they were assigned when they reported the theft — if they did — and a description of the stolen property.