Driving on K-15? Sheriff’s deputies will be watching you

If you drive K-15 highway in Sedgwick County, slow down and buckle up.
The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s department is launching a safety campaign looking for people who speed, tailgate, fail to signal and run stop signs and traffic lights. They also will be looking for people driving under the influence.
The goal of the increased enforcement is to reduce traffic accidents on the road, the department said. Drivers can expect strict enforcement of all traffic laws from Friday, Feb. 15, through the end of the month, according to a news release.
The safety campaign is supported by a grant from the Kansas Department of Transportation.
