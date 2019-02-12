Kansas man arrested after house fire reveals marijuana grow operation, police say

A Kansas man has been arrested after investigators discovered a suspected marijuana grow operation after firefighters put out a house fire, officials said.

Emergency crews responded to a house fire in the 400 block of North Massachusetts in Winfield at around 9 p.m. Sunday, the Winfield Police Department said in a news release. The residents made it out safely, and firefighters from area departments put out the flames.

Firefighters then inspected the house to determine the source and cause of the fire. While doing so, they found a suspected marijuana grow operation, the police release said. Police officers then obtained a search warrant for the home.

Investigators found and seized evidence of multiple suspected marijuana plants and growing equipment. Drug paraphernalia and possible marijuana in various forms were also seized.

Jonathan Hadsall, 45, of Winfield, was arrested and charged with cultivation of marijuana, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and no drug tax stamp, police said. The investigation is ongoing, and police may make more arrests.