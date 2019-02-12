Local postal truck driver guilty of stealing gun parts, laptop from mail

He stole more than $6,500 out of the mail including a Lenova laptop computer and pieces to an AR-15 rifle. Now Manuel De La Cruz, a former contract truck driver for the post office in Rose Hill, has admitted to the thefts.
De La Cruz, a 30-year-old Wichitan, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to three counts of stealing items from the mail, U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said in a news release. He’s set for sentencing April 29 and faces up to five years in federal prison plus a fine of up to $250,000.
Prosecutors say at least 19 items - mostly gun parts but also military uniforms and electronics, a compound hunting bow, a safe dehumidifier and a knife - disappeared out of the mail in Butler County between April 30, 2016, and Nov. 25, 2017. De La Cruz was caught and indicted last April.
