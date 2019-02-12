Crime & Courts

Wichita shooting suspect arrested in Riley County

By Chance Swaim

February 12, 2019 11:28 AM

A suspect in a south Wichita shooting was arrested Monday in Riley County, police say.

Jeffery Porter, 25, was arrested Monday on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder. He had been at large since a shooting at the Wildwood Apartments, 5001 E. Pawnee, at around 1 a.m. last Wednesday, Wichita police said in a news release.

At the apartment complex, near Pawnee and Oliver, police say Porter fired multiple shots from a handgun, hitting the victim.

The person who was shot was “able to run to a nearby residence and ask for help,” Wichita police said. Police have not publicly identified the person who was shot.

Police say an investigation into the shooting is still ongoing and investigators will present the case to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office, which will decide whether there’s enough evidence to pursue criminal charges.

Chance Swaim

Chance Swaim won the Betty Gage Holland Award in 2018 for distinguished service to honor and protect the integrity of public dialogue on America’s college campuses. He has been a news reporter for The Wichita Eagle since 2018. You can contact him at 316-269-6752 and cswaim@wichitaeagle.com.

