Crime & Courts

Driver in deadly west Wichita crash arrested then released from jail, records show

By Chance Swaim

February 09, 2019 11:47 AM

Mareco Bonds, 47, was arrested Friday on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter in the death of Kelsey Hanna, a passenger in a car he was driving that ran off the road in west Wichita on Dec. 8.
Mareco Bonds, 47, was arrested Friday on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter in the death of Kelsey Hanna, a passenger in a car he was driving that ran off the road in west Wichita on Dec. 8.
Mareco Bonds, 47, was arrested Friday on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter in the death of Kelsey Hanna, a passenger in a car he was driving that ran off the road in west Wichita on Dec. 8.

The man who was driving during a deadly crash in west Wichita has been arrested on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter in the death of Kelsey Hanna, jail records show.

Mareco Bonds, 47, was exiting North I-235 at Central when his 2010 Suzuki Grand Vitara went off the road and hit a concrete drain around 6 a.m. on Dec. 8, officials with the Kansas Highway Patrol said.

Hanna, a 24-year-old mother and biomedical engineering student at Wichita State, died in the hospital after the crash. She was the passenger in the car.

A warrant for Bonds’s arrest was issued on Friday, court records show. He was arrested at a truck sales, service and parts store at 5115 N. Broadway in Park City.

Bonds’s warrant was issued for suspicion involuntary manslaughter while under the influence of alcohol related to the Dec. 8 crash, an official with the Kansas Highway Patrol said.

Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy)

By

Bonds was no longer in Sedgwick County Jail by Saturday morning, jail records show. Officials were unavailable on Saturday to give details about his release. He has not been charged.

Chance Swaim

Chance Swaim won the Betty Gage Holland Award in 2018 for distinguished service to honor and protect the integrity of public dialogue on America’s college campuses. He has been a news reporter for The Wichita Eagle since 2018. You can contact him at 316-269-6752 and cswaim@wichitaeagle.com.

  Comments  