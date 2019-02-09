Driver in deadly west Wichita crash arrested then released from jail, records show

The man who was driving during a deadly crash in west Wichita has been arrested on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter in the death of Kelsey Hanna, jail records show.
Mareco Bonds, 47, was exiting North I-235 at Central when his 2010 Suzuki Grand Vitara went off the road and hit a concrete drain around 6 a.m. on Dec. 8, officials with the Kansas Highway Patrol said.
Hanna, a 24-year-old mother and biomedical engineering student at Wichita State, died in the hospital after the crash. She was the passenger in the car.
A warrant for Bonds’s arrest was issued on Friday, court records show. He was arrested at a truck sales, service and parts store at 5115 N. Broadway in Park City.
Bonds’s warrant was issued for suspicion involuntary manslaughter while under the influence of alcohol related to the Dec. 8 crash, an official with the Kansas Highway Patrol said.
Bonds was no longer in Sedgwick County Jail by Saturday morning, jail records show. Officials were unavailable on Saturday to give details about his release. He has not been charged.
