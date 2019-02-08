Wichita car lot hit with $140,000 fine over business practices

Failing to give car buyers their titles and ignoring warranties will cost a Wichita car lot more than $140,000, the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office said Friday in a news release.

Sedgwick County Judge William Woolley on Thursday ordered the now-defunct Quality Used Cars and its owner Angelo Jefferson Anderson to pay $120,000 in fines and $20,679.75 in restitution plus other costs for allegedly breaking sales laws. Prosecutors filed suit against the dealership in May after car buyers complained that Quality Used Cars didn’t turn over their titles within 60 days, left signatures off of paperwork, refused to disclose recalls and lied about the state in which at least one vehicle was titled. At least 10 customers were affected.

Under Kansas law, dealerships have to send customers their car titles within 60 days of purchase, or the transaction is void and buyers are entitled to a full refund. Titles are required to tag and register a car.

The judgment isn’t the first for Jefferson. Last February a judge ordered another dealership he worked for, Lucky 7 Used Cars, to pay $40,000 in civil penalties and $8,318 in restitution after authorities found it had failed to provide titles, disclose safety recalls, honor warranties and make sure salesmen were properly licensed.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Wichita Eagle

Lucky 7 and Quality Used Cars have the same address, at 2759 S. Broadway. The lot is located just south of Pawnee along the Arkansas River.