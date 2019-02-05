Wichita dumpster diver’s arms go numb after being stuck with heroin needles in trash

A man called for medical attention after his arms were stabbed with heroin needles while dumpster diving in south Wichita, a Sedgwick County emergency dispatch supervisor said.
The man called 911 at 1:11 p.m. on Tuesday saying his arms went numb, the supervisor said.
Wichita police and Sedgwick County Emergency Medical Staff were called to the 1500 block of West Pawnee.
It’s not immediately clear if that is the site of the dumpster.
The man was taken to the hospital, Wichita police Officer Charley Davidson said.
This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.
