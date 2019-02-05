Pile of dead ducks and geese left in a ditch north of Goddard, game warden says

Someone dumped a pile of dead ducks and geese north of Goddard, and a Sedgwick County game warden wants to know who did it.

About 20 mallard ducks, both drakes and hens, and at least four Canada geese were dumped, a Facebook photo posted by Kansas Wildlife, Parks and Tourism shows. Some of the waterfowl were “breasted out,” meaning only the breast portion of the game birds were removed. Several others were dumped without any of the meat being removed.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Wichita Eagle

The waterfowl were found in a ditch near North 199th Street West and West 4th Street North. That’s about 2 miles north of Goddard.

Whoever dumped the carcasses could be fined for littering — for dumping the carcasses on someone elses property — and/or wanton waste — for not removing meat from the waterfowl, Game Warden Ty Schaef said.

The case is still under investigation. Schaef said anyone with information about the dumping should call him at 316-215-2119.