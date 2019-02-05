Crime & Courts

Pile of dead ducks and geese left in a ditch north of Goddard, game warden says

By Chance Swaim

February 05, 2019 12:29 PM

Baby geese arrive in Wichita

There are a lot of new parents along the Little Arkansas River teaching their fuzzy babies all about life. (video by Jaime Green) April 22, 2016
By
Up Next
There are a lot of new parents along the Little Arkansas River teaching their fuzzy babies all about life. (video by Jaime Green) April 22, 2016
By

Someone dumped a pile of dead ducks and geese north of Goddard, and a Sedgwick County game warden wants to know who did it.

About 20 mallard ducks, both drakes and hens, and at least four Canada geese were dumped, a Facebook photo posted by Kansas Wildlife, Parks and Tourism shows. Some of the waterfowl were “breasted out,” meaning only the breast portion of the game birds were removed. Several others were dumped without any of the meat being removed.

The waterfowl were found in a ditch near North 199th Street West and West 4th Street North. That’s about 2 miles north of Goddard.

Whoever dumped the carcasses could be fined for littering — for dumping the carcasses on someone elses property — and/or wanton waste — for not removing meat from the waterfowl, Game Warden Ty Schaef said.

The case is still under investigation. Schaef said anyone with information about the dumping should call him at 316-215-2119.

Related stories from Wichita Eagle

state

Chance Swaim

Chance Swaim won the Betty Gage Holland Award in 2018 for distinguished service to honor and protect the integrity of public dialogue on America’s college campuses. He has been a news reporter for The Wichita Eagle since 2018. You can contact him at 316-269-6752 and cswaim@wichitaeagle.com.

  Comments  