Expect more cops at Derby High School after unsubstantiated threat, district says

Students and parents of Derby High School can expect to see more police on campus today, according to a statement from the district. This is out of precaution after someone made an anonymous tip about a “potential threat of a school shooting.”
The tip was received this morning through the Kansas School Safety Hotline, the statement says.
“Administration has been working with the Derby Police Department and the threat has been unsubstantiated at this time,” the district posted to Facebook at 7:24 a.m. Monday.
The district asks that if you see or hear something, report it immediately to police or school administration.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
“Safety and security is always a top a priority and we want to ensure all students and staff feel safe while they are are in our schools,” the district said.
Comments