Wichita officers who shot man in call where K-9 Rooster died won’t face charges

Two officers who fatally shot a Wichita man who pulled a gun to fire at a police dog won’t face any criminal charges, Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett said Friday.

Rooster, a 6-year-old Belgian Malinois, died on March 18, 2017, after his handler sent him to stop 25-year-old Kevin C. Perry from going back into his home in south Wichita’s Lamplighter Mobile Home Park. Officers responded to the home, 2320 E. MacArthur, after receiving a 911 call saying Perry had threatened his girlfriend with a gun and had held her hostage that night.

At first, Perry stepped out onto the porch with his hands up and walked toward officers. But he quickly turned to go back inside, ignoring police commands. When Rooster grabbed Perry’s leg to halt him, Perry fell onto his steps, Bennett said during a news conference Friday afternoon. He reached for a Ruger LC9 handgun tucked into his waistband. Officers at the scene thought Perry was about to turn on them, Bennett said. Two drew their weapons and fired at about the same time the Perry fired at Rooster.

Perry’s bullet hit Rooster’s left shoulder and traveled downward through his body, striking vital organs. He was killed almost instantly.

Police bullets hit Perry twice in the chest. One of the officers who fired, then an 11-year veteran, shot four rounds after seeing Perry reach for his weapon. The second officer, then a two-year veteran, shot three times after seeing a muzzle flash from Perry’s gun, police previously said. Bennett said Friday both still worked for the Wichita Police Department.

Perry was pronounced dead at a Wichita hospital at 9:18 p.m. on March 18, 2017 — about 50 minutes after the shooting. He had mental health issues and had amphetamines and methamphetamine in his system when he was killed, Bennett said.

Rooster is the first Wichita police K-9 killed in the line of duty. He served with the department for five years.





He and his handler, Officer Daniel Gumm, hit the streets in August 2012 after 10 weeks of training. The officer-dog team during their time together seized 256 pounds of marijuana, 10 pounds of meth and $31,000 in cash. Rooster helped in more than two dozen SWAT deployments and apprehended at least 35 people during his time on the force.



