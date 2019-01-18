Crawford County school bus monitor arrested for allegedly raping student on ride home

Authorities in Crawford County have arrested a contract employee for the Northeast-Arma school district for allegedly raping a student on a school bus.

Jacob Quentin Bryant, 22, of Arma, was jailed Friday on a warrant accusing him of raping a child under the age of 14. A news release from the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office says that an investigation gave authorities reason to think Bryant sexually assaulted the Northeast Elementary School student while the student was being taken home from school on Nov. 30.

Bryant, a contracted employee of Unified School District 246, was assigned as a bus monitor at the time. He is being held in lieu of $100,000 bond pending formal charges, Capt. Danny Smith said in the release.

The exact age of the student was not disclosed.

U.S.D. 246, located in the southeast Kansas town of Arma, has two schools: Northeast Elementary and Junior High, which serves kindergartner through eighth graders, and Northeast High School, for ninth through twelfth graders. It serves about 500 students from southeast Kansas towns including Arma, Franklin, Mulberry and Arcadia, according to the school district website.