Wichita police search for person who dumped dead dog with signs of fighting, abuse

Wichita police are asking for the public’s help finding a person who dumped a dead dog that appeared to be “executed at point-blank range” south of downtown Wichita.

A witness told police the driver of a yellow station wagon dumped a brown pit bull near Main and Orme earlier this week. The dog had signs of abuse and scars on its chest and face that are consistent with illegal dog fighting, said Wichita police Officer Charley Davidson.

The Wichita Animal Action League posted about the crime on its Facebook page, saying the dog looked like it was executed with a gun at point-blank range.

“This poor girl was, in our professional opinion from her condition, bred repeatedly, forced to fight, and when she outlived her usefulness, was executed with a gun at point-blank range.

“As a community, we CANNOT allow someone who is capable of doing this to live in our community. Someone who is cold enough to force a dog to have litter after litter, fight to the death while they cheer and make money, and then when she stops producing pups or loses too many fights, KILL her,” the post says.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 316-267-21111 or Wichita Police Animal Services at 316-350-3360. If you give a tip that leads to an arrest, you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $5,500.