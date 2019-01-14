Teen involved in shoplifting case that led to Menards guard shooting gets probation

A 17-year-old girl involved in a shoplifting plan that ended with the shooting of a Menards security guard last year has pleaded guilty to felony theft in the case and will serve 12 months of intensive supervised probation, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office. When the girl was sentenced on Jan. 7 for the theft and for prior methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia possession charges, the judge also ordered her to undergo drug treatment and to stay away from Menards and the security guard as well as the man who pulled the trigger on April 30, office spokesman Dan Dillon said by e-mail.

The Eagle is not identifying the teen by name because she is a juvenile. Authorities have said she and then 18-year-old Dominic Joseph Williamson tried to steal a home security system from the Menards store at 37th and Maize on April 30, prompting the security guard to follow them outside. The guard was scuffling with the teen girl when Williamson reportedly pulled a handgun and fired, striking the guard once in the stomach. They fled afterward.

Authorities immediately released surveillance footage of the couple to help identify them. Police arrested the teen girl on May 1 after a car chase through Derby. They caught Williamson in a stolen Nissan near Hays the next day.

Williamson received 34 months in prison when he was sentenced Nov. 9. He pleaded guilty to aggravated battery for the guard’s shooting and misdemeanor theft, according to court records. He also was convicted of fleeing from law enforcement in Sedgwick and Ellis counties, Kansas Department of Corrections records show. His earliest possible release date from prison is in September 2024, KDOC records say.