Crime & Courts

Wichita man on trial for girlfriend’s 2017 choking death found guilty

By Amy Renee Leiker

January 14, 2019 01:21 PM

The family of a woman who was killed Sunday have created a GoFundMe account to raise money for her funeral, gofundme.com/BryenaMcQuitty Courtesy photo GoFundMe

A Sedgwick County jury last week convicted a 34-year-old Wichita man of second-degree murder in the choking death of his girlfriend.

Authorities say Aaron Ray Suiter killed 25-year-old Bryena McQuitty after they returned home from an evening out and reportedly got into an argument early on Nov. 26, 2017. Suiter later went to a neighbor’s house and said that McQuitty was unresponsive, according to her autopsy report. Officers found her beaten, strangled body when they showed up at her home, in the 800 block of North Litchfield.

Suiter, who was put on trial last week, will be sentenced on Feb. 26 by Sedgwick County District Court Judge Kevin O’Connor. Jurors delivered the guilty verdict Thursday, the district attorney’s office said.

