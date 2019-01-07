Woman accidentally shoots herself while driving down Rock Road, Wichita police say

A 39-year-old woman accidentally shot herself while driving down Rock Road in northeast Wichita, Sgt. Ed Brower said near the scene of the reported shooting.
The woman was attempting to holster a gun when the gun was accidentally fired, Brower said. The shooting was reported at about 12:45 p.m. Monday in the 3900 block of N. Rock.
She was the only person injured. A dispatch supervisor said she was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police say she is stable.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Comments