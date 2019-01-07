Crime & Courts

Woman accidentally shoots herself while driving down Rock Road, Wichita police say

By Kaitlyn Alanis

January 07, 2019 01:00 PM

A 39-year-old woman accidentally shot herself while driving down Rock Road in northeast Wichita, Sgt. Ed Brower said near the scene of the reported shooting.

The woman was attempting to holster a gun when the gun was accidentally fired, Brower said. The shooting was reported at about 12:45 p.m. Monday in the 3900 block of N. Rock.

She was the only person injured. A dispatch supervisor said she was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police say she is stable.



