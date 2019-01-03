WSU employees fall victim to phishing scam, lose paychecks

Some employees of Wichita State University did not receive their paychecks recently after they were targeted by computer hackers.
The employees were victims of an e-mail phishing scheme, which asked them to type in their university ID number and password, allowing scammers to access bank account numbers, student records and other personal information, according to university officials.
Lois Tatro, WSU’s associate vice president of financial operations, said in an e-mail to employees Wednesday that “a handful of employees had their direct deposit payroll diverted to another bank account, losing their full payroll amount.”
Tatro said employees who think they may have responded to such an e-mail should change their passwords and check that their direct-deposit bank account information is correct.
It was unclear Thursday whether student records may have been compromised. University officials did not say if employees affected by the phishing scheme were compensated for lost pay.
“These types of security breaches are costly for the employee, and the University and we ALL must do everything we can to prevent this from happening again!” Tatro wrote in the e-mail.
WSU employees should “guard your myWSU credentials with the same care as you would your online banking credentials,” she said. “WSU will never send you a link asking for your ID and credentials.”
People receiving an e-mail asking for their myWSU ID or password should not respond, but instead forward the e-mail to spamreport@wichita.edu, or call the university’s technical help desk at 316-978-4357.
This is a developing story and will be updated as details become available.
