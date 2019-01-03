Crime & Courts

Someone inside Planeview house where woman was shot received threatening messages before shooting

By Chance Swaim

January 03, 2019 10:54 AM

Before a 35-year-old Wichita woman was shot outside a house in Planeview on Wednesday, one of the seven people inside the house received threatening messages, according to police records.

Around 9:40 p.m. on Wednesday, someone fired multiple shots at a house in the 3100 block of South Davidson. A woman who was outside the house was hit multiple times, police said.

The woman was taken to the hospital Wednesday night and released Thursday morning, Wichita police Officer Charley Davidson said.

The shooting was not random and its unknown if the shooter fired from a vehicle, Davidson said.

Seven people were inside at the time of the shooting, according to Wichita Police Department media reports that are available to the public. None of them were injured in the shooting.

No arrests had been made by 10 a.m. on Thursday and police are still searching for a suspect, Davidson said.

Police are asking anyone who has information about either crime to call Wichita police detectives at 316-268-4407 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111. Crime Stoppers tips that lead to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward.

Chance Swaim

Chance Swaim won the Betty Gage Holland Award in 2018 for distinguished service to honor and protect the integrity of public dialogue on America’s college campuses. He has been a news reporter for The Wichita Eagle since 2018. You can contact him at 316-269-6752 and cswaim@wichitaeagle.com.

