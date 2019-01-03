Someone inside Planeview house where woman was shot received threatening messages before shooting

Before a 35-year-old Wichita woman was shot outside a house in Planeview on Wednesday, one of the seven people inside the house received threatening messages, according to police records.
Around 9:40 p.m. on Wednesday, someone fired multiple shots at a house in the 3100 block of South Davidson. A woman who was outside the house was hit multiple times, police said.
The woman was taken to the hospital Wednesday night and released Thursday morning, Wichita police Officer Charley Davidson said.
The shooting was not random and its unknown if the shooter fired from a vehicle, Davidson said.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Seven people were inside at the time of the shooting, according to Wichita Police Department media reports that are available to the public. None of them were injured in the shooting.
No arrests had been made by 10 a.m. on Thursday and police are still searching for a suspect, Davidson said.
Police are asking anyone who has information about either crime to call Wichita police detectives at 316-268-4407 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111. Crime Stoppers tips that lead to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward.
Comments