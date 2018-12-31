“This shouldn’t happen in America,” NAACP says of alleged kicking of Wichita toddler

The Wichita NAACP branch views the alleged kicking of a 1-year-old African-American child — which also reportedly involved racial slurs — as a hate crime causing psychological harm that should be prosecuted to the fullest extent, an official said Monday.
So far, the case has been referred to Wichita Municipal Court and is being treated as a relatively minor crime, although the District Attorney’s Office has said it expects to review the case for possible charges this week.
Trace Riff, a 31-year-old white man with a criminal record and a history of mental health issues, was arrested but then let out of jail within several hours of his Dec. 23 arrest.
“We’re really concerned … We think it has elements of a hate crime, which should be prosecuted as such,” Larry Burks, president of the Wichita NAACP, said Monday morning.
Although the toddler suffered no physical injury — his mother said his thick coat protected him — he and has family suffered psychological harm, Burks said.
And prosecuting the crime as a misdemeanor “is not in line” with the psychological damage, Burks said.
“This is going to be a lifelong impact on them,” he said, with a mother and 11-year-old daughter who will always have a memory of the ugly incident and a 1-year-old boy who will eventually learn what happened to him and his family.
“There is no justice” in what happened to the family and how the case has been handled so far, he said. “That should not happen in America.”
The NAACP wants to work with the District Attorney’s Office and law enforcement to make sure that the case is prosecuted fully and to engage the Legislature if needed to make sure that similar incidents are prosecuted more seriously, he said.
The group scheduled a news conference for 3 p.m. Monday to voice its concern.
It stems from an incident on Dec. 23 in which Wichita police say the 1-year-old boy was kicked in the back hard enough to make him fall face forward onto the floor. It happened as the boy was walking into the Dillons grocery store at Douglas and Hillside with his pregnant mother and 11-year-old sister, his mother, Lashantai Whitaker, has told The Eagle.
She said that both of her children screamed after the toddler was kicked from behind and that the attacker yelled the “N word” and kept saying that he was a white supremacist.
Bystanders tackled and held the man until police arrived.
So far, Riff is facing misdemeanor battery and resisting-arrest charges and is due to appear in Municipal Court on Jan. 14.
After Riff was arrested and booked into jail on Dec. 23, his bond was set at $3,500. He was released without having to pay any bail, which is typical in many misdemeanor cases. He would be liable for the $3,500 if he doesn’t show up for his scheduled court appearance.
In the past, Riff has said in court documents that he was homeless.
