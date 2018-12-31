Crime & Courts

Two killed in crash at closed McConnell Air Force Base access point

By Amy Renee Leiker

December 31, 2018 09:46 AM

Two people died in a fiery wreck late Sunday at a closed access point at McConnell Air Force Base.

Their idenities were not immediately released in a news release emailed by the base early Monday morning. Air Force base officials said members of the 22nd Security Forces Squadron and McConnell’s Fire Department who responded to the wreck found two people dead in a vehicle that was on fire. The crash happened at about 11:06 p.m. Sunday at the 31st Street Secondary Access point, which is closed.

Authorities at McConnell are investigating the crash with the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office and the Wichita Police Department. Additional details were not immediately available Monday morning.

