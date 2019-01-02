Wichita school district to pay up to $25,000 to student who slipped on rainy day

The Wichita school district plans to pay up to $25,000 to settle a claim brought by a student who slipped at Hamilton Middle School three years ago.

Court and district documents that reference the proposed settlement say the student fell on a wet floor after he walked into the school on Jan. 7, 2016. The boy slipped as he approached a stair landing and broke his leg. It was raining that day, the documents say.

As a result of the accident, the student “suffered personal injury and incurred medical expenses,” says a court document seeking a judge’s approval of the settlement amount. A hearing is scheduled before Sedgwick County District Judge William Woolley on Jan. 7, court records show.

The Wichita Public Schools Board of Education approved the settlement for “an amount not to exceed $25,000” at its Dec. 10 meeting as part of its consent agenda, according to meeting minutes. The settlement will “resolve this claim” and “will close out all issues” associated with it, a note on the board’s Dec. 10 agenda says.

As of Monday, neither the school district nor an attorney for the boy’s family had responded to The Eagle’s requests for comment.

The Eagle is not naming the student or his mother, whose names appear in court records, to protect the identity of the boy, who is a minor.

Hamilton Middle School is located at 1407 S. Broadway in Wichita. It currently has 673 sixth, seventh and eighth grades students enrolled.