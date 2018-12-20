Crime & Courts

Wichita man arrested after a failed carjacking attempt, police say

By Chance Swaim

December 20, 2018 10:49 AM

A Wichita woman told police she pulled into an apartment complex near Fairmount Park when she was approached by two people on Wednesday evening. One of them pointed a gun at her and told her to get out of her vehicle, police say.

The 26-year-old woman refused, and the two people ran away from the apartment complex in the 3800 block of east 16th Street, Wichita police said in a news release. That’s across the street to the north of Fairmount Park.

After a search of the neighborhood, which is just south of Wichita State University in northeast Wichita, police found Terrance Hollis, 22, “hiding in a vehicle” near the southeast corner of Fairmount Park.

Police say Hollis was the man who pointed the gun at the woman, according to the news release.

He was arrested and booked into jail on suspicion of aggravated robbery, resisting arrest and outstanding warrants, jail records show.

