The robber had a monkey or skull mask in 4 of Wichita’s 8 weekend robberies, cops say

The Wichita Police Department is investigating eight weekend robberies that occurred over a two-day span. Police believe the robberies are part of “three different sets,” Officer Charley Davidson said during Monday’s news briefings.
First set of robberies
In the first set of robberies, on Saturday evening, a common robber description was given to police: A person wearing a skull or monkey mask with white teeth and armed with a handgun. The person was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with a large Nike emblem on the front, gray sweatpants, dark shoes and gloves.
In all four cases, the robber demanded money while pointing a handgun at employees. Money was given in all the robberies before the person ran away.
Police were first called to the first armed robbery at the Kwik Shop at 710 W. 29th St. North. That was at about 7:45 p.m. Saturday.
About 30 minutes later, police were called to an armed robbery at the Kwik Shop at 3959 S. Hydraulic.
Then, at 8:25 p.m., police responded to a robbery at the Kwik Shop at 3601 E. 47th St South. This case is being investigated by police and the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office.
At 8:35 p.m., police were called to the QuikTrip 2821 E. 31st St. South.
No injuries were reported in any of these robberies.
Second set
On Sunday morning, police were called to three different aggravated robberies within about an hour. A 17-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy were arrested in connection to the robberies, Davidson said. Both were booked into the Juvenile Detention Center.
The armed robberies were reported at 7:45 a.m. at the Kwik Shop at 2760 S. Oliver; 8:33 a.m. at the Family Express convenience store at 1203 E. Pawnee; and 8:33 a.m. at the Jumpstart convenience store at 1601 S. Hydraulic.
Cash and cigarettes were taken in the three Sunday robberies, according to a release from Officer Paul Cruz. No injuries were reported.
Third set
There was one robbery in this third set, and police believe it is not connected to the robberies in the first or second set.
At about 6:45 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to an armed robbery at the Subway at 2533 S. Seneca. An employee reported a robber entered the store, pointed a handgun and demanded money. The robber was given money before running away.
The robber was described to police as a white man in his 20s or 30s, about 5-feet-6 inches tall and thinly built. The man was wearing blue jeans, a gray hoodie under a black jacket, black gloves and he had a black and gray handgun.
Police ask anyone with additional information about the robberies to call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111 or detectives at 316-268-4407.
