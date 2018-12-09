Man crashes stolen car into liquor store, steals again and drives away, Wichita cops say

A 31-year-old man crashed a stolen SUV into a Wichita liquor store before stealing again, Wichita police said in a Sunday news release.
At about 4:30 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to ABC Liquor, 2221 N. Woodlawn, and noticed “damage to the front of the business,” Officer Charley Davidson said in the written statement. An employee reported that someone drove a silver Chevy Traverse into the store, took “an item” and drove away.
Police did not release what the item was, and Davidson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Then, at about 7 a.m., paramedics were flagged down by a “concerned citizen” who noticed an unresponsive man in a silver Traverse at Douglas and Oliver, police said.
Officers found “evidence of the earlier burglary” at the scene and also learned the Traverse had been taken during a burglary at a south Broadway car lot, Davidson said.
Marvell Correia, 31, was then arrested on suspicion of burglary, destruction of property, possession of methamphetamine and auto theft, according to the release.
The investigation is ongoing.
