Former Maize teacher, ex-cop guilty of having sex with student

A former Maize teacher and law enforcement officer caught carrying on an intimate relationship with one of the 17-year-old girls in his class pleaded guilty Monday morning to two counts of unlawful sexual relations.

An affidavit released earlier this year says Johnny P. Yelverton, 45, had sex with the teen in his classroom at Maize Career Academy as well as at off-campus locations between March and May 6, when the girl’s mother and stepfather discovered their involvement. The relationship started with messages sent over SnapChat and We Chat phone applications, the girl told law enforcement.

Authorities arrested Yelverton on May 7 as he was leaving his home. He resigned from his teaching position four days later. He taught fire science and law and public safety courses to Maize High School and Maize South High School students at the academy, which offers college- and career-readiness programs.

Yelverton told authorities he knew he wasn’t supposed to be intimate with a student and that “he thought he should have waited until school was out,” the affidavit says. He will be sentenced Jan. 16 before District Judge Bruce Brown, said Dan Dillon, a spokesman for the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.