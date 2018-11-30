Wichita police arrest two on murder charges after 88-year-old man found dead in house

Wichita police have arrested two men on suspicion of murder after an 88-year-old man was found dead inside a home.

Police were called for a welfare check at a home in the 2200 block of West MacArthur at around 8:15 p.m. Thursday, Officer Charley Davidson said in a release. They found Floyd Gilbert, 88, inside the home with injuries to his body. Police have not described the nature of Gilbert’s injuries.

Gilbert was pronounced dead at the scene, Davidson said. His 1999 red Chevy Monte Carlo was missing from the home. Investigators later found the missing car and made the two arrests.

Austin Stewart, 36, and Landon Onek, 54, both of Wichita, were arrested on charges of felony murder, Davidson said.

Gilbert’s death is the 43rd homicide of the year for Wichita.

Sedgwick County Jail records show an Austin Lee Stewart and a Landon Todd Onek were booked into the facility Friday afternoon on suspicion of first-degree murder and both remain in jail.

Stewart has previous convictions in Sedgwick and Sumner counties for theft, burglary, drug possession, aggravated robbery, aggravated escape from custody and flee and elude police, Kansas Department of Corrections records show. His sentence expired in December 2014.

State prison records show Onek has convictions in Cowley County for criminal possession of a firearm, theft, criminal damage to property and possession of drug paraphernalia. His sentence expired in February 2018.