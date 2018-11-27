Evan Brewer’s mom may have changed her mind on whether she is guilty in his murder

After agreeing this past spring to plead guilty to a less serious charge in exchange for her testimony about her 3-year-old son’s murder, Miranda Miller may have changed her mind about her guilt.

In a hand-written motion for a new attorney, filed Monday, Miller said she was seeking a new defense lawyer because he “has it in his mind that I’m guilty therefore he has not helped me fight my case.” Her motion was dated Nov. 13.

Miller faces a hearing at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday before Sedgwick County District Court Judge Steve Ternes. The District Attorney’s Office sent out an email Tuesday afternoon to announce the hearing. District attorney’s spokesman Dan Dillon said he couldn’t comment on the reason for the hearing.

In 2017, officers repeatedly knocked on Miranda Miller’s door on South Vine, trying to check on Evan, according to a police affidavit. Prosecutors have said that Miller and her boyfriend hid Evan and tortured him for months before the 3-year-old died at the rental home. Eventually, the landlord found a concrete slab in the laundry room. Encased in the slab was the child’s body.

Premium content for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Miller’s motion for a new attorney comes about a month after a Sedgwick County jury convicted Miller’s live-in boyfriend, Stephen Bodine, of abusing Evan and holding him hostage before murdering him on May 19, 2017. Miller testified against Bodine at the trial last month and at his preliminary hearing this past spring.





Miller agreed to testify in exchange for being allowed to plead guilty to second-degree intentional murder, aggravated kidnapping, abuse of a child and aggravated child endangerment, according to what a prosecutor said in court this past spring.

Under the deal, she would have probably faced no more than about 27 years in prison.

The plea deal wouldn’t be finalized and her guilty plea wouldn’t be entered until after she met her part of the agreement and after Bodine’s trial had ended.

Miller is still charged with first-degree felony murder in connection with Evan’s death. If she changed her mind about the plea deal, she would face the more serious charge.

In her recent motion for a new attorney, Miller cited three reasons for seeking a new lawyer:.

“1.) My lawyer doesn’t work for me. He won’t listen and act on anything that I need him to.

“2.) He has it in his mind that I’m guilty therefore has not helped me fight my case.

“3.) I feel that I should have a counsel that spends time with me in order to get all the information which isn’t the case here.”

Miller’s attorney is Steven Wagle. He couldn’t be reached for comment Tuesday afternoon.