Teen taken at gunpoint in Topeka who was subject of Amber Alert is safe

Update 9:45 a.m.: Shaquan Mitchell was found Thursday and the Amber Alert issued from him has been canceled, according to an emailed update about the case that came shortly before 9:30 a.m. The 16-year-old is safe and unharmed.
Authorities also found one of the people suspected of abducting him, 19-year-old Trevor Williams, and was interviewing him Thursday morning. He is in police custody.
Authorities are still looking for the other person, whose identity is unknown.
They’re pursing all available leads, an earlier emailed update about the case said.
“With the recovery of Shaquan, this will conclude this AMBER Alert. The assistance of the public and the media is greatly appreciated,” the update said.
Original story: Authorities have issued an Amber Alert for a 16-year-old boy who was taken from a Topeka home at gunpoint early on Thanksgiving morning.
Shaquan R. Mitchell is black, about 6 feet tall, 175 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes and was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt when he was apparently forced to leave 1175 S.W. Woodhull in Topeka on foot around 12:30 a.m. Thursday. Authorities say two people armed with handguns went into the home and took Mitchell and a TV.
Trevon J. Williams, 19, and another unknown person are suspected of abducting Mitchell, according to an email about the Amber Alert.
Williams is black, has black hair and brown eyes, is about 6-foot-3, weighs 172 pounds and was last seen wearing black clothing and a blue bandana over his face.
The other person was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt that was pulled up over his face, the email says.
Anyone who knows the whereabouts of either teen or the unknown person is asked to immediately call 911.
Anyone with other information about the possible abduction is asked to call the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office at 785-368-9200. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation can be reached at 1-800-KS-CRIME.
