Man shot and killed his wife before shooting himself, Sedgwick County sheriff says

By Kaitlyn Alanis

October 08, 2018 10:39 AM

A man shot and killed his wife before shooting himself on Saturday afternoon in Derby, Lt. Tim Myers with the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said in a Monday news release.

At about 5:16 p.m. on Oct. 6, deputies were called to help the Derby Police Department with the fatal shooting, the release states.

Police were called to the shooting near K-15 and Patriot in Derby, and they found three vehicles at approximately 10100 E. 63rd Street South, Myers said.

That’s where officers would find Randy Gile II and Kristen Leigh Gile — husband and wife — dead at the scene. Both the suspect and the victim were 33 years old.

Kristen Gile’s father, 55-year-old Richard Floria, received minor injuries during the shooting, Myers said.

The shooting is still under investigation.

