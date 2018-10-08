Man shot and killed his wife before shooting himself, Sedgwick County sheriff says

A man shot and killed his wife before shooting himself on Saturday afternoon in Derby, Lt. Tim Myers with the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said in a Monday news release.
At about 5:16 p.m. on Oct. 6, deputies were called to help the Derby Police Department with the fatal shooting, the release states.
Police were called to the shooting near K-15 and Patriot in Derby, and they found three vehicles at approximately 10100 E. 63rd Street South, Myers said.
That’s where officers would find Randy Gile II and Kristen Leigh Gile — husband and wife — dead at the scene. Both the suspect and the victim were 33 years old.
Kristen Gile’s father, 55-year-old Richard Floria, received minor injuries during the shooting, Myers said.
The shooting is still under investigation.
