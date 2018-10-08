Man grabs cash drawer from grocery register before running away, Wichita police say

At about 8:30 a.m. Sunday morning, the Wichita Police Department responded to an armed robbery call at a grocery store, Officer Paul Cruz said during Monday’s news briefing.
When officers arrived at the Save-A-Lot in the 2400 block of South George Washington Blvd, an employee said a man entered the store and indicated that he had a handgun, Cruz said.
The man demanded money and took the cash drawer from the register, Cruz said. He then ran away on foot.
Cash was taken, but no injuries were reported.
An employee described the robber as a black male, about 6 feet tall and 175 pounds. The employee said he was wearing black sweat pants with a white stripe down the leg, a black jacket and a white beanie cap.
If you have any additional information, contact Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.
