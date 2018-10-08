Armed robbery reported at west Wichita smoke shop, police say

The Wichita Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at a smoke stop in west Wichita, officer Paul Cruz said during Monday’s news briefing.
At about 10:52 a.m. on Saturday, officers were called to the Star Smoke Shop in the 8900 block of West Kellogg.
When they arrived, a store employee reported that someone entered the shop, pointed a handgun and demanded money, Cruz said. The man was given money, and then he left is a silver four-door car.
No injuries were reported.
The white man was described as about 6 feet tall with a medium build, and he was wearing a white mask, a black hooded sweatshirt and dark-colored pants, Cruz said.
If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.
