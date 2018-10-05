Jury finds Wichita man guilty of capital murder in shooting death of his twin brother

A Wichita man charged with shooting and killing his twin brother and the brother’s wife has been found guilty of capital murder.

Luis Alvarado-Meraz, 28, was found guilty by a jury of capital murder in the deaths of his twin brother Manuel Alvarado-Meraz and Manuel’s wife, Lucero Rodriguez, District Attorney Marc Bennett said in a release.

Manuel Alvarado-Meraz was shot 12 times and his wife was shot eight times, the release said. Their bodies were found in their apartment in the 2800 block of South Emporia on Jan. 14, 2015.

The jury deliberated for about 90 minutes before reaching their verdict on Friday, the release said. Sentencing will be set for a later date. Alvarado-Meraz faces life in prison with no chance for parole.

Alvarado-Meraz had appeared in the jail drama TV series “Lockup: Wichita, KS Extended Stay” in 2017. He told the camera crews about the art he creates and said he couldn’t wait to get to prison so he would have access to better art supplies.

Other Sedgwick County Jail inmates said in the TV show they would trade sweet commissary snacks with Alvarado-Meraz for his artwork.