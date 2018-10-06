Three Coloradans arrested after man found dead in Kansas farmer’s field

Three people from Colorado have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man who was found dead in a Kansas farmer’s field on Monday.
Emilio Nunez-Bahena, 26, Veronica Nunez, 24, and Emilio Nunez-Torrez, 45, were arrested around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday in Larimer County, Colorado.
On Wednesday, the KBI announced the death of a 21-year-old Colorado man was being investigated as a homicide after he was found dead in a Kansas farmer’s field.
Bayron O. Diaz-Bautista, from the Fort Collins area in Colorado, was found dead in a farmer’s field in Hodgeman County on Monday night, police said in a Wednesday news release.
At around 10:09 p.m. on Monday, a Hodgeman County farmer called the sheriff’s office to report he had found a body in his field, about three miles west of Hanston. Deputies found a dead Hispanic man, who was later identified as Diaz-Bautista, in the field.
A preliminary autopsy report said Diaz-Bautista died from gunshot wounds.
All three suspects arrested in the shooting are from Fort Collins. They were booked into Larimer County Jail in Colorado without bond on suspicion of first-degree murder, a KBI news release said.
The suspects will be extradited to Kansas and the Kansas Attorney General’s Office will prosecute this case, the release said.
