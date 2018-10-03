Thomas A. Harper, 20, was arrested and booked into jail in Wichita on suspicion of three counts of aggravated battery, child abuse and attempted first-degree murder on Tuesday (Oct. 2, 2018).
Crime & Courts

Wichita father arrested on suspicion of child abuse, attempted murder

By Chance Swaim

October 03, 2018 10:29 AM

Thomas Avery Harper, 20, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder, child abuse and four counts of aggravated battery.

At around 2:15 p.m., Wichita police responded to a child abuse call at Wesley Hospital in Wichita. Once there, police contacted a 20-year-old mother and a 2-month-old boy, who had serious injuries to his face and leg, Officer Charley Davidson said.

The mother had left the boy in the care of Harper, who is the boy’s father, Davidson said. When the mother left, the boy was asleep. When she returned, the boy had “sustained multiple injuries,” Davidson said.

Wichita police arrested Harper at his home in the 2700 block of North Fairview, near 27th North and Arkansas, according to police documents.

