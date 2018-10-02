Taco Shop burglarized with a claw hammer overnight, Wichita police say

The Taco Shop in northeast Wichita was burglarized sometime overnight on Monday, Officer Charley Davidson said during Monday’s news briefing.
At about 8 a.m. on Tuesday, police responded to a burglary call at the Taco Shop in the 6800 block of East 21st Street.
When officers arrived, a 67-year-old male employee reported that someone had used a claw hammer to break through the side glass doors of the restaurant.
The employee was not there at the time of the burglary, Davidson said, but the hammer was still there Monday morning.
The burglary is thought to have occurred overnight, Davidson said. Nobody was inside at the time of the crime.
Police said the person of interest is a man in his 20s with an average build. He was possibly in an older, white Ford Expedition.
Officers are checking surveillance videos from the area and investigating what was taken from the restaurant.
If you have any information regarding the burglary, call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111 or detectives at 316-268-4407.
