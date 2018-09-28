Ark City man in stable condition after dog attack, police say

A 70-year-old Arkansas City man is expected to survive after being attacked by four dogs in his backyard Thursday night.
Arkansas City police responded to a dog bite call at a home in the 1100 block of North 13th Street, just west of Adams Elementary School, at around 7 p.m. Thursday in Arkansas City.
According to witnesses, four dogs were on top of the man in his back yard attacking him, Arkansas City Police Chief Daniel Ward said in a news release on Friday.
The four dogs belong to the 70-year-old man and others who live in his home, Ward said.
The man was taken by helicopter to the Wesley Medical Center in Wichita on Thursday night with critical injuries. Neighbors told the Cowley News Cow that the man was bleeding profusely from his arm.
On Friday, the man was listed in stable condition, Ward said.
All four dogs, which police described as mixed-breed with different fur colors and lengths, were captured by police. They are being held at the Cowley County Humane Society for a 10-day observation period.
