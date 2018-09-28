Wichita girl says stranger in black car threatened her, tried to get her in the car

A stranger in a black car pulled up next to a girl on her way home from school in north Wichita and threatened her if she did not get in the car, police say.
At around 2:40 on Thursday afternoon, a 13-year-old girl was walking home from school near 14th and Erie when a black, four-door sedan pulled up next to her. She told police the man inside the car threatened her if she didn’t get in the car, Wichita Police Officer Charley Davidson said.
But the girl did the right thing, Davidson said. She didn’t get in the car with the stranger. Instead, she ran about a block to her home and called police.
And, Davidson said, she was able to get a detailed description of the suspect.
She described the man inside the car as a thin, light-skinned black man in his 50s who was wearing thin-framed glasses and a green, flat-billed baseball cap, Davidson said.
A surveillance camera in the neighborhood captured what police say is the suspect’s car. Davidson said it appears to be possibly a Chevy Impala or an Audi A6.
Davidson said the Wichita Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspect. Anyone with information about the suspect or the vehicle should call police or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.
