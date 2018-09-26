Trial moved for man accused of making deadly swatting call

A judge has agreed to move the trial date for the California man charged with making a fake emergency call that turned deadly for a Wichita man in December.

Defense attorney Brad Sylvester told Judge Bruce Brown at an impromptu hearing Wednesday that he needed an extra three months to resolve unspecified issues prior to Tyler Barriss’ jury trial. Barriss, 25, was set to be tried Oct. 1 on charges of involuntary manslaughter, reporting a false alarm and interference with a law enforcement officer in connection with the swatting call about a killing and hostage situation that drew police to 28-year-old Andrew Finch’s home at 1033 W. McCormick on Dec. 28.

Not knowing that the call was fake, police Officer Justin Rapp fatally shot Finch from across the street after Finch stepped out on his porch, curious about the flashing police lights.

A feud between two online gamers fighting over a Call of Duty match with a $1.50 wager led Barriss to make the call, according to reports.

Barriss’s new trial date is Jan. 7. He has pleaded not guilty in the case.

He’s also facing charges in federal court connected to Finch’s death and other false emergency calls including bomb threats to the FBI and Federal Communications Commission headquarters in Washington D.C.