PHOTOS: Sedgwick County, Wichita police’s most wanted (Sept. 25)

Name: Justin Don Burnett
Age: 41
Race/Sex: White/Male
Height: 5ft 8in
Weight: 180lbs
Hair/Eyes: Brown/Brown
Also Known As (AKA): Justin Den Burnett, Justin ODN Burnett, Justin K B
Scars/Marks/Tattoos: tattoo left hand, right shoulder, left shoulder (Ying Yang & Morgan), upper right and left arm, right arm (J D B Z)
Justin Burnett is wanted by the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office for probation violation for unlawful possession of a controlled substance, aggravated escape custody, criminal possession of a firearm by felon, and possession of opiates. He was last known to be living in the Wichita area.
Name: Rickie James Anderson
Age: 62
Race/Sex: White/Male
Height: 6ft
Weight: 235 lbs
Hair/Eyes: Gray/Blue
Also Known As (AKA):
Scars/Marks/Tattoos:
Rickie Anderson is wanted by the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office for probation violation for possession of opiates, drug paraphernalia, and criminal possession of a firearm by felon. He was last known to be living in the Wichita area.
Name: Bobby Joe Applegate
Age: 44
Race/Sex: White/Male
Height: 5ft 7in
Weight: 160lbs
Hair/Eyes: Blonde/Hazel
Also Known As (AKA):
Scars/Marks/Tattoos:
Bobby Joe Applegate is wanted by the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office for possession of narcotics. He was last known to be living in the Wichita area.
Name: Dylan M. Young
Age: 21
Race/Sex: White/Male
Height: 6ft
Weight: 150lbs
Hair/Eyes:Sandy/Blue
Also Known As (AKA):
Scars/Marks/Tattoos:
Dylan M. Young is wanted by the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office for criminal threat and domestic battery. He was last known to be living in the Wichita area.
Name: Luis Villanueva III
Age: 29
Race/Sex: Hispanic/Male
Height: 5ft 11in
Weight: 160lbs
Hair/Eyes: Black/Brown
Also Known As (AKA):
Scars/Marks/Tattoos:
Luis Villanueva III is wanted by the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office for a probation violation for criminal threat. He was last known to be living in the Wichita area.
Name: Jose L. Rocha-Velo
Age: 46
Race/Sex: Hispanic/Male
Height: 6ft
Weight: 180lbs
Hair/Eyes: Black/Brown
Also Known As (AKA):
Scars/Marks/Tattoos: Tattoo Right Neck
Jose L. Rocha-Velo is wanted by the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office for a probation violation for aggravated battery. He was last known to be living in the Wichita area.
Name: Grady Smith Jr.
Age: 52
Race/Sex: Black/Male
Height: 5ft 7in
Weight: 160lbs
Hair/Eyes: Bald/Brown
Also Known As (AKA):
Scars/Marks/Tattoos:
Grady Smith Jr. is wanted by the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office for distributing heroin. He was last known to be living in the Wichita area.
Name: Gregory Keith Teasley
Age: 48
Race/Sex: White/Male
Height: 6ft 1in
Weight: 220lbs
Hair/Eyes: Brown/Brown
AKA:
Scars /Tattoos: Tattoo Left Leg, Tattoo Right Arm, Shoulder, Scar Left Arm, Leg
Gregory Teasley is wanted by the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office for probation violation on possession of opiates, possession of drug paraphernalia and theft charges. He was last known to be living in the Wichita area.
Name: Christopher Michael Moore
Age: 34
Race/Sex: White/Male
Height: 5ft 7in
Weight: 150lbs
Hair/Eyes: Brown/Blue
AKA:
Scars /Tattoos: Tattoo Left Neck
Christopher Moore is wanted by the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office for sexual exploitation of a child and lewd and lascivious charges. He was last known to be living in the Wichita area.
Name: Jessica Lee Austin
Age: 24
Race/Sex: White/Female
Height: 5ft 4in
Weight: 135lbs
Hair/Eyes: Brown/Green
AKA:
Scars /Tattoos: Tattoo Left Arm, Tattoo Back, Tattoo Right Thigh, Tattoo Chest
Jessica Austin is wanted by the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office for probation violation on criminal possession of firearm by felon charges. She was last known to be living in the Wichita area.
Name: Curtis J. Reeb
Age: 47
Race/Sex: White/Male
Height: 6ft 1in
Weight: 210lbs
Hair/Eyes: Brown/Hazel
AKA: Kevin Adams, Jeremy Dean, Christopher Reeb
Scars /Tattoos: Tattoo Neck, Tattoo Left Arm, Tattoo Right Shoulder,Tattoo Left Shoulder
Curtis Reeb is wanted by the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office for burglary. He was last known to be living in the Wichita and Haysville areas.
Name: James Wendell Arbertha III
Age: 33
Race/Sex: Black/Male
Height: 5ft 11in
Weight: 170lbs
Hair/Eyes: Black/Brown
AKA:
Scars /Tattoos: Tattoo Left Arm, Tattoo Back
James Arbertha is wanted by the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office for probation violation on unlawful possession of controlled substance charges. He was last known to be living in the Wichita area.