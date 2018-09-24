He was tortured over $185 in lost drug money. Jury finds Kansas couple guilty of murder

Two people accused of taking part in the torturing and killing of a man over missing drug money have been found guilty of murder and other crimes by a jury.

Jeff and Heidi Hillard were found guilty of premeditated first-degree murder, rape, two counts of aggravated kidnapping and three counts of aggravated battery. They were found not guilty of aggravated robbery, said Dan Dillon, spokesman for the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.

The charges stemmed from the death of 33-year-old Scottie Goodpaster Jr. on Nov. 6, 2016, and kidnapping, rape and battery of a woman. Goodpaster and the woman were kidnapped and tortured over $185 in missing drug money for methamphetamine, according to court documents on the case.

The woman told investigators that she was blindfolded, attacked by a dog, beaten and the Hillards used a Taser on her genitals multiple times, according to a police affidavit. She and Goodpaster had been kidnapped from a west Wichita hotel room and taken to a shed outside a Valley Center home, where they were tortured.

The woman said she blamed Goodpaster for the missing drug money out of fear.





The woman saw the Hillards strike Goodpaster with an ax, hammer, wooden board and a knife and Heidi Hillard shove wooden sticks into his ears, she told investigators. Goodpaster was ziptied to a chair inside a shed and had an electrical cord wrapped around his neck. Heidi Hillard nearly cut off his ear with a knife, then his genitals were mutilated with the knife, a paint sprayer and battery cables.

Goodpaster tried to escape twice, the woman said, but he was caught both times. After the second escape attempt, Jeff Hillard held him down as Heidi Hillard used a staple gun on his eyes and mouth.





“(The woman) claimed the staples in the mouth did not prevent (Goodpaster) from screaming so an item was shoved deep into his mouth and tape was wrapped several times around his face,” court documents state.





A neighbor called 911 when she saw Jeff Hillard tackle Goodpaster during his second escape attempt. A relative called 911 about 20 minutes later and thought Jeff Hillard had killed someone when he came by with bloody hands and asked for cleaning supplies.

Jeff Hillard told detectives that Goodpaster’s injuries — including a nearly severed ear — were the result of running into a metal cabinet while suffering from a meth withdrawal.





Goodpaster’s body was found six days later in a wooded area next to a creek in southwestern Harvey County when Sedgwick County sheriff’s deputies investigated a tip.

Three other people have been charged in connection to the case — one of whom was convicted earlier this year.

Willie Earl Morris was sentenced to life in prison in May after he was found guilty of first-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated battery and conspiring to distribute drugs.

Brian Bussart and Alexandria Scott await adjudication of their cases. They were listed as prosecution witnesses in the case against the Hillards. Bussart is charged with murder, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated battery and aggravated robbery. Scott is charged with kidnapping and aggravated robbery.