Man arrested after firing gun into the air near downtown Wichita, police say

While Wichita police was responding to a “suspicious character with possible shots fired” call late Sunday night, officers heard more shots being fired, Officer Charley Davidson said Monday.
Police were first called at about 10:20 p.m. to the 600 block of North Seneca, near the Keeper of the Plains and downtown Wichita. The caller said someone was shooting shots into the air.
While responding, police heard gunshots from the south and the west, Davidson said.
Officers went to that area and located the suspect, 22-year-old Sir Sumpter, with a gun in his hand near Maple and Oak, he said.
Sumpter, of Wichita, ran into a house in the 700 block of west Maple. He and his girlfriend live in that home, Davidson said, and four children were inside.
After a standoff, three of the four kids exited the home.
Police then made entry into the home and took Sumpter into custody without incident, Davidson said. A gun — one registered as stolen — was found in the backyard.
Sumpter was arrested on suspicion of criminal discharge of a firearm, possession of stolen property, obstruction, criminal threat and criminal possession of a firearm after a domestic violence situation.
