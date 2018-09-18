Riley County police director injured in bicycle crash, taken to hospital, officials say

The director of a Kansas law enforcement agency has been injured in a crash while he was riding a bicycle, officials said.

Emergency crews were dispatched to a crash with injuries at around 12:55 p.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of Moehlman Road, a rural area about 2 miles south of Manhattan, the Riley County Police Department said in a Facebook post.

Riley County police Director Brad Schoen was riding a bicycle when he was involved in a crash with another vehicle, RCPD officials said. He was taken to Via Christi Hospital.

The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating the crash, RCPD officials said.

Schoen announced in February that he will retire at the end of the year.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.