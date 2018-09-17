State seeks to take over Derby nursing home

The state has filed court papers seeking to take over operation of an adult care home in Derby after a surveyor found life threatening conditions that “place the residents in immediate risk of irreparable injury, loss or damage.” A request for a temporary restraining order filed Sept. 12 by the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services says Westview of Derby, at 445 Westview Drive in Derby, is thousands of dollars in debt to vendors and isn’t paying its utility bills until it receives disconnection notices. Bo Rader The Wichita Eagle