Wellington woman jailed in fatal stabbing

A 29-year-old woman was arrested and booked into jail in the stabbing death of a 26-year-old man in Wellington early Saturday morning, police say.
At around 2:30 a.m., Wellington police and emergency medics were called to a house in the 300 block of North B Street, near 9th and B, where a stabbing had been reported.
At the house, police found a man, 26, who had been stabbed in the upper chest, Wellington Police Cpt. Paul Nefzger said.
The man was taken to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita where he died, Nefzger said.
Wellington police arrested a 29-year-old woman and she was booked into Sumner County Jail on suspicion of stabbing the man, Nefzger said.
Wellington police are not releasing the names or relationship of the man or the woman at this time.
Nefzger said there are no more suspects at large in the case.
