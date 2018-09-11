5 men indicted in Kansas on illegal immigration charges, prosecutor says

A federal grand jury in Wichita returned criminal indictments Tuesday against five men who unlawfully entered the United States after being deported, U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said.
All five men were found in Kansas and face federal prison sentences, McAllister said in a news release.
Jose Rafael Gutierrez-Yanez, 27, of Mexico, has been deported four times, the indictment says. He was found in March in Sumner County. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in federal prison.
Jose Fernandez-Casas, 45, of Mexico, was charged with unlawfully re-entering the United States after being deported, the indictment says. He was found in August in Pratt County. If convicted, he faces up to two years in federal prison.
Roberto Sanchez-Salas, 49, of Mexico, was charged with unlawfully re-entering the United States after being deported, the indictment says. He was found in this month in Ellis County. If convicted, he faces up to two years in federal prison.
Cruz Diaz-Carballo, 34, whose nationality is not listed, has been deported three times, the indictment says. He was charged with unlawfully re-entering the United States. He was found in August in Johnson County, the release says. If convicted, he faces up to two years in federal prison.
Otilio Benitez-Acquirre, 39, whose nationality is not listed, has been deported two times, the indictment says. He was found in August in Johnson County. If convicted, he faces two years in federal prison.
