Stray bullet hits 57-year-old woman in Wichita shooting

A stray bullet from a shootout in southeast Wichita hit a 57-year-old in both legs Monday, police say.
At around 8:30 p.m. on Monday, a 57-year-old woman was locking the door to her home in the 9000 block of East Funston when a bullet hit her in the legs, Wichita Police Officer Charley Davidson said.
Police think the bullet came from a shootout a block away, where police found gunfire damage on the inside and outside of an apartment, Davidson said.
At the apartment in the 9100 block of East Funston, Wichita police questioned a 23-year-old man about the shooting and no arrest was made, Davidson said.
The woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Davidson said.
Davidson said police are investigating if the shooting was gang related.
“We continually see a pattern of individuals with no conscience and no regard for others resorting to gun violence,” Davidson said.
No arrests had been made in the shooting Wednesday morning.
Anyone with information on the shooting is encouraged to call police or Crime Stoppers, Davidson said.
Comments