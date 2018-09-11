Two men arrested in West Kellogg auto shop burglary, Wichita police say

Two men were arrested Monday in the burglary of Gerber Collision and Glass on West Kellogg in Wichita, police say.
At around 9 a.m. on Monday, Wichita police responded to an overnight burglary call at Gerber Collision and Glass, at 5617 W. Kellogg. Two vehicles and tools had been stolen, Wichita Police Officer Charley Davidson said.
Later Monday, 50-year-old Jamie Lambert and 38-year-old Charles Bogguess were arrested on several counts of possession of stolen property at a residence in the 3700 block of North Amstrong, Davidson said.
Lambert was arrested on eight counts of possession of stolen property.
Bogguess was arrested on seven counts of possession of stolen property.
The total value of the stolen property from Gerber was $68,000, Davidson said. That included two vehicles and tools.
Wichita police have recovered all of the stolen property from Gerber, Davidson said.
Another stolen vehicle, stolen from Conway Springs, a stolen skid loader and stolen trailer stolen in Wichita earlier this year, were found at the address where Lambert and Bogguess were found, Davidson said.
