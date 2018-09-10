Man pulled over on his way to KC — with heroin in a fire extinguisher, cops say

A man has been sentenced to about 3 1/2 years in prison after Kansas cops found drugs in his fire extinguisher.

Elesvan Garcia-Matinez, 26, a citizen of Mexico, pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute heroin, U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said in a release. He was sentenced Monday to 41 months in federal prison.

Officers found 4.5 pounds of heroin in a modified fire extinguisher after Garcia-Matinez was pulled over on May 15, 2017, on I-70 in Geary County, he admitted in a plea agreement.

Garcia-Matinez was pulled over because the car he was driving, which was registered to someone else, had a license plate with a suspended registration, his defense attorney said in court documents. He told officers during the stop that he had been hired to drive to Kansas City to pick up clothing.

But Garcia-Matinez knew he was transporting a controlled substance for distribution purposes, he admitted in his plea.

His immigration status will be determined through a separate court proceeding, but removal from the United States is presumptively mandatory for the crime to which he pleaded guilty, the plea agreement states.